A popular youth club in Dubuque will close for nearly one month as concerns over COVID-19 continue to build in the area.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque announced Monday that it would close until April 13. In the interim, the club will provide hot “grab & go meals” for children up to 18 years old that can be picked up from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the facility reopens. Those meals will have to be eaten off-site.
To see the full list with the latest closures, visit https://bit.ly/3d2PiDJ.