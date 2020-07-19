Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- The State of Iowa reports statewide and county-level data on its COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, which is supposed to update in real time. On Saturday, there were inconsistencies in data, which seemed to be most evident in relation to the number of completed tests, as it appeared that that metric was not being updated on the website. Efforts by the TH to reach state health officials were unsuccessful. The information in this story is based on the state data, but it might be revised in future editions.
- Six new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the county total to 1,136. That total is the 10th-highest among Iowa counties. However, the county’s completed test total increased by just one during that 24-hour span, according to the state website. That low figure likely is tied to the aforementioned website error.
- No additional related deaths were reported during that time frame, so that toll remains at 23. Eight people with COVID-19 in the county were hospitalized as of Friday, according to the most recent state data. The number of people in the county diagnosed with COVID-19 who have recovered increased by 12 on Saturday to 466. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the county had 647 “active” cases — a figure arrived at when one takes the total number of confirmed cases and subtracts the number of deaths and recovered.
- Compared to one week earlier (at 5 p.m. July 11), Dubuque County had recorded another 197 confirmed cases on 1,889 new completed tests, for a positivity rate of 10.4%. No new related deaths were reported in that time, and the number of people with COVID-19 who were hospitalized was unchanged. There were 159 more “active” cases in the county.
- Two new confirmed cases in Jackson County were reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, while no new cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties. However, the state reported just two more Clayton County tests were completed in that span; just one more test each was reported for Delaware and Jackson counties; and no new tests were reported for Jones County.
- Statewide, 179 new cases were reported in that 24 hours, pushing the total to 37,906. Five new related deaths were reported, pushing that toll to 789.
- In Wisconsin, seven more confirmed cases were reported in Grant County, pushing its total to 248. Three more cases were recorded for Iowa County and one more for Crawford County.
- Statewide, there were 978 new cases on Saturday, pushing the total to 41,485. Ten additional related deaths were recorded. The state toll is 843.
In Illinois, 1,276 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, along with 18 additional related deaths. The state’s totals now stand at 160,610 cases and 7,290 deaths.