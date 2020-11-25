DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A popular Dyersville restaurant is closing temporarily due to the impacts of the pandemic.
Country Junction announced the move on social media on Tuesday afternoon.
“We regret to inform you that due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, we have made the difficult decision to close the restaurant for dining starting (Thursday) Nov. 26,” the announcement stated. “Our staff has worked diligently these past few months, but the pandemic’s effects on our business is greater than us all.
“As a locally-owned, community- focused business, we feel this is the right decision for both our staff’s and customers’ well-being at this time. Most of all, we truly appreciate your patience and support during this time.”
In response to questions posed by customers, restaurant officials said they do not have a reopening date at this time.