Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Eighteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the total to 1,488. A total of 141 additional tests were completed, meaning the county had a positivity rate of 12.8% during that time frame. The county’s overall positivity rate is 7.6%. Its rate over the
- past two weeks is 13%, down slightly from the two-week rate tabulated one day prior.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County, so the toll stood at 28.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 741 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Saturday — 12 more than 24 hours earlier.
- Twenty-four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county as of Thursday, and the state had not updated those numbers as of Saturday evening.
- Jones County reported three additional cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing its total to 122. Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties each had two additional cases, so their totals are now 95, 87 and 134, respectively. As of Thursday, there were two Jackson County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, and one each in Delaware and Jones counties.
- Statewide, there were 401 new cases in the 24-hour stretch, pushing the total to 44,981. Five additional related deaths were reported, so that total stood at 872.
- In Wisconsin, five more cases were reported in both Grant and Crawford counties, moving their tallies to 325 and 61, respectively. Lafayette County added four new cases for a total of 109. Iowa County increased by one for a total of 63.
- Statewide, another 1,062 new cases were reported Saturday. The state’s total was 54,002. Thirteen additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 947.
- In Illinois, one additional case was reported by Jo Daviess County, moving the county’s count to 112.
- Statewide, 1,639 new cases and eight additional related deaths were reported Saturday. The state’s totals moved to 180,476 cases, including 7,503 deaths.