PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The health departments of several counties in southwest Wisconsin are "strongly" encouraging residents to follow components of Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order even though it's been struck down.
The Grant County and Lafayette County health departments and the Crawford County Public Health Department made nearly identical announcements this morning to that effect. The recommendations aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
They recommended that residents continue to:
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when out in public
- Not congregate in groups larger than 10 people
- Frequently wash their hands
- Disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes
Each department also said their respective counties intend to soon release "more detailed public health guidance."
The announcements this morning came after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday afternoon that Evers' “safer at home” order was invalid. The ruling essentially reopened the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants.