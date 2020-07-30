The 2020-21 Art on the River public art exhibit in Dubuque has been canceled, the city announced Wednesday.
Budget constraints related to COVID-19 prompted the decision to cancel the exhibit, according to a press release.
The public art exhibit is located along the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque. The sculptures in the area are generally changed out each year in late July, a transition that will not occur this year.
City Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant said about half of the sculptures currently on display will remain in place. The program is expected to continue in its typical fashion beginning in August 2021.
Petersen-Brant hopes that the program will benefit from the additional preparation time.
“Canceling the 2020-21 exhibit provides an unexpected opportunity for the Art on the River Planning Committee and the city to take the coming months to dive deep into an evaluation of the program’s 14-year history,” she said.