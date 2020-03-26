While the COVID-19 pandemic has upended many aspects of our lives, many people, organizations and businesses have stepped forward to make a difference.
During this trying time, the Telegraph Herald would like to share positive stories of those under-the-radar helpers.
Do you know of someone who has stepped up in this time of need? It could be by donating food, helping the elderly and at-risk get what they need, giving a local business a needed boost or any number of other ways.
If you know any person, business or organization that deserves some recognition, please contact Assistant Local Content Editor Ben Jacobson at ben.jacobson@thmedia.com.
You can send us a write-up that we might publish or just point us in the direction of someone's good work.
Help us highlight the good deeds being done locally.