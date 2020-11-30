Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 55 additional COVID-19 cases from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, sending the county’s total to 9,212. The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 17.0%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,302 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 33 in 24 hours.
- Jones County reported 22 more cases, and its 14-day positivity rate was 28.3%, the third-highest in the state. Clayton County had 10 additional cases and a rate of 24.8%. Delaware County had five more cases and a rate of 20.1%. Jackson County had three additional cases and a rate of 19.9%.
- The state health department released updated county-level hospitalization data Saturday. Dubuque County had 33 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. Also hospitalized were 14 infected Jones County residents, 14 from Clayton County, nine from Jackson County and five from Delaware County.
- Thirteen local long-term-care facilities continue to be on the state’s outbreak list. The case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 83 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 20 cases, an increase of two; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — seven cases; Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — four cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases; Anamosa Care Center — 64 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 53 cases, an increase of one; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 36 cases; Guttenberg Care Center — 30 cases; and Elkader Care Center — nine cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 1,705 for a total of 227,964. The state’s related death toll rose by 16 to 2,376.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 20 additional cases at 5 p.m. Sunday. Crawford County had six additional cases during the 24-hour span. Lafayette County reported six additional cases. Iowa County did not report new data Sunday but the state reported that the county’s total had grown to 1,286 cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,831 additional cases in the 24 hours ending at 5 p.m. Sunday. The state’s total stood at 384,701. The state’s related death toll rose by 22, to 3,307.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not report new data Sunday but the state reported that the county had 11 additional cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 7,178 additional cases, for a total of 720,114. The state’s related death toll grew by 56, to 12,193.
- There were no additional deaths reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area.