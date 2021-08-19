LANCASTER, Wis. — A divided Grant County Board of Supervisors this week rejected a proposal to institute a face mask requirement in all county buildings, despite the pleas of the county’s health director.
The 12-5 decision comes as Grant County, and the nation, experiences a resurgence of coronavirus infections, as well as spread among children.
Part of the voting majority, Supervisor Porter Wagner said people who fear infection can choose to avoid situations where they are likely to encounter the unmasked.
“Don’t say anything against people who don’t wear a mask,” he said. “A lot of people, they are tired of it.”
Supervisors Carol Beals, John Beinborn, Gregory Fry, Dale Hood and Robert Scallon supported the requirement.
“I’m kind of disappointed that leadership can’t take a front-row seat here,” Beals said. “Wearing a mask is a small price to pay to protect the citizens, young and old, in our county.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks while indoors, following the release of data showing that people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine still can transmit the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, cases are increasing, attributed to the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant, which infects people, especially youth, more easily than the original COVID-19 strain.
The 14-day average of new coronavirus infections in Grant County was seven cases as of Wednesday, according to data provided by County Health Director Jeff Kindrai. Eight percent of new cases are occurring among children younger than 12.
The county’s health department also has recorded a rise in hospitalizations, a trend occurring in all regions of the state, Kindrai said.
Several county board members argued that the coronavirus has spread and it is now too late to attempt to enforce wearing masks to prevent further transmission.
Supervisor Patrick Schroeder believes face masks remain a matter of individual choice and decisions to wear them or not should be respected.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman — who was among several sheriffs statewide to announce in July 2020 that their deputies would not enforce an indoor mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers — said the decision to enforce a county masking requirement should be left to individual department heads.
Kindrai also expressed alarm that officials continue to permit unmasked visitors to enter the county’s administration building, where vaccinations are given to people, some of whom are immunocompromised.
He said department heads should enforce the proposed mask requirement with county employees, while avoiding confrontation with members of the public who do not abide by the mandate.
He said he is “strongly considering” relocating the county’s vaccination site to the former Shopko building in Lancaster, where COVID-19 testing occurs.
Kindrai warned that infections likely will escalate when schools and colleges open for the fall semester.
He similarly is recommending that local school officials require masks. Otherwise, districts risk the loss of in-person instruction when outbreaks occur.
“School boards that are choosing to be ‘mask friendly’ are not protecting our kids, period,” Kindrai said.