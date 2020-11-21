MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Walmart in Maquoketa temporarily closed Friday to allow “third-party specialists to come in and sanitize the store.”
The store at 103 E. Carlisle St. will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, according to an announcement from the store shared by Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce.
“As an essential business and a member of the Maquoketa community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items during this time,” the announcement stated. “We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. Health officials are working to curb the impact of this pandemic, and we want to be a part of the solution.
“The cleaning is part of a company-initiated program and gives our associates extra time to refresh and restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community during this unprecedented time.”