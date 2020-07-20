In Iowa, there were 268 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, bringing the total of positive cases to 38,917.
The statewide death toll remained unchanged in the 24-hour span, at 793.
In Wisconsin, another 703 cases were reported today, bringing its total to 43,018.
There were two more related deaths, so that toll moves to 846.
In Illinois, there were 1,173 new confirmed cases today, pushing its total to total of 162,748.
There were six additional related deaths, so that toll has climbed to 7,301.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)