Seventy new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed during the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Thursday, doubling the previous record.
The county’s total topped 600 during the upswing and stood at 606 as of that time.
Coupled with 27 new cases reported the prior day, nearly 100 new cases had been reported in the county in the previous 48 hours — or nearly one-sixth of all cases recorded so far.
But the climbing totals correlate with increased testing, largely spurred by the Dubuque Test Iowa site.
The explosion of cases manifested in myriad ways throughout the day, as public officials contemplated the cancellation of large gatherings and area residents waited in massive lines in hopes of getting tested for the virus.
Concerns of public health officials were exacerbated by the approaching Fourth of July holiday weekend, an occasion typically marked by large-scale celebrations and gatherings.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan emphasized Thursday that the recent rise in cases should be taken seriously.
“We want people to know we are having a large increase in the number of positives in the last few days,” she said. “This signals that we cannot let our guard down on physical distancing and staying home as long as possible, as well as practices like wearing masks and handwashing.”
She urged residents to exercise caution during the holiday weekend.
“We advise people not to attend large gatherings or events with large numbers of people,” she said. “Instead, stay at home or get together with small groups where people can physical distance and remain outdoors if possible.”
While many events tied to Independence Day have been canceled, others are continuing as planned. That included the Kick Off 2 Summer event Thursday night at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
THE NUMBERS
The 70 new cases in 24 hours smashed the previous record for Dubuque County, but the results came from 566 new completed tests — a much-larger-than-normal total.
Since the state started reporting real-time COVID-19 cases and test results on May 19, the Telegraph Herald has been reporting 24-hour comparisons of the numbers twice daily — once at 11 a.m. and once at 5 p.m.
The previous 24-hour high since the TH started reporting in this manner was 35 new cases, from 11 a.m. June 22 to 11 a.m. June 23 and again during the 24-hour period between 5 p.m. on those days.
When the state was reporting COVID-19 numbers once per day, Dubuque County’s one-day record was 32 cases.
While the number of confirmed cases has shot up in recent days, the number of related deaths in the county has remained at 22 since June 15. Five people with COVID-19 in the county were hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the most recent data from the state.
A total of 389 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the county have recovered.
By taking the county’s current total and subtracting the number of deaths and recovered, there appear to be 195 “active” cases.
TESTING DEMAND
For hours on Thursday, hundreds of cars waited in a line that stretched down Cedar Cross Road in Dubuque from the Test Iowa site at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road.
The line eventually grew so large that it created a traffic hazard, and some vehicles were turned away because the occupants would not have made it to the testing site prior to it closing at 1 p.m.
A temporary Test Iowa site also opened up Thursday afternoon at the Epworth Fire Department — and another massive line formed, with some people waiting hours in hopes of being tested.
The Test Iowa site at Epic Health and Wellness is closed today due to the holiday, but sample collection will resume on Monday, July 6, and continue “until further notice,” according to public health officials. A schedule will be posted to testiowa.com.
The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with completing the assessment.
Testing samples will not be taken from people who have not completed the assessment and received the code.
Anyone without internet access can call the Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200 for assistance.
The number of Dubuque County COVID-19 tests has climbed since the opening of the Test Iowa site on June 22. A total of 11,213 had been completed as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
The first results from samples taken at that location are believed to have been received on June 23, so evaluating figures since 5 p.m. June 22 can help show the site’s impact.
In the 10 days since that time, the county has averaged nearly 19 new cases per day and about 355 tests have been completed per day.
More than 12% of the tests completed in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday were positive — a ratio that also was far above average.
To date, the county’s rate was 5.4%. That includes a rate of 5.3% since the Test Iowa site opened.
Corrigan said the consistency of those rates is a positive development.
“That is a good sign,” Corrigan said. “How long it stays that way remains to be seen.”
News of the virus’ spread has prompted area businesses to temporarily close their doors. Most of those have been prompted by the news that an employee was infected or other COVID-19 exposure.
But downtown Dubuque bar The Wolfhound, 1103 Iowa St., joined the growing group on Thursday by announcing it will remain closed through the Fourth of July weekend.
“No one who works here is sick,” Manager Marty Hess told the Telegraph Herald. “We haven’t had any positive tests. But after seeing what some of the other bars have been doing, (we decided) this was the right thing to do.”
The Lift, 180 Main St., announced Thursday night that it would do the same.
Although temporary, the closure isn’t an easy pill to swallow for businesses that already endured a multi-month closure mandated by the state government.
The Wolfhound reopened last month. Even then, however, Hess said, leaders understood the prospect of more mandated or voluntary closures remained.
“Financially, it is really tough,” Hess said. “We have to make a living, but we also have to keep our customers and ourselves out of harm’s way.”
CHANGES OCCUR COUNTYWIDE
Safety concerns in Cascade, Iowa, led to difficult decisions concerning holiday celebrations and city facilities.
City Administrator Deanna McCusker confirmed Thursday that the city’s new municipal pool will be closed for the remainder of the season.
That decision was made after city officials were informed that a patron visited the pool between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesday and later tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We decided that, to keep the public safe and our employees safe, it was best to close the pool,” McCusker said.
Meanwhile, organizers of Cascade’s Fourth of July festivities waffled back and forth Thursday about the fate of the community’s holiday events.
Shortly after noon, the city announced that the parade would be canceled. That decision was reversed four hours later.
Fourth of July events are organized by the local post of the American Legion and The Lions Club. Mike Weber, the adjutant for the Legion, said the initial announcement was made prematurely and the proper authorities with the Legion had not been advised.
“This is our nation’s birthday,” Weber said. “With the Legion being a patriotic organization, of course, we are going to back (the celebration) 100 percent.”
As such celebrations are poised to kick off, Corrigan said the mindset of Dubuque County residents needs to recalibrate.
“Our mantra early on was, ‘When in doubt, don’t go out’,” Corrigan said. “I think we are right back to that now.”