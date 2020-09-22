Forty-six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,859.
Those 46 new cases came from 151 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 28,179. That means the county had a positivity rate of 30.5% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate rose to 10.1%.
Delaware County added nine additional cases in that 24-hour period for a total of 348. Jackson County had five new cases, bringing its total to 308. Clayton County reported two additional cases for a total of 235, and Jones County had three new cases for a total of 248.
Dubuque County had one additional COVID-related death in that time period, bringing its total to 41. There were no new related deaths in the other four counties, each of which has a death toll of three.
The Iowa Department of Public Health lists two long-term care facilities in the area as having outbreaks. The Good Neighbor Home in Manchester now includes 13 positive cases, up one from 24 hours prior, and one of those individuals has recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque now has 11 positive cases, according to the state, up four from one day prior. Three people affected at Sunnycrest have now recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 550 additional cases, for a total of 81,209.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by 19, to 1,285.