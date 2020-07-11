BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue’s mayor on Friday issued a public recommendation that residents wear masks when they are out in public amid a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
The announcement from Mayor Roger Michels was shared online Friday. He indicated that the recommendation aimed to “try to lessen the spread in our community,” according to a press release.
The county had 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the morning of July 1. That total had shot up 135% to 54 as of 5 p.m. Friday.
The release stressed that wearing masks was not a requirement, as local officials do not have the standing to issue such an order.
The release also said residents should follow state and federal guidelines in relation to COVID-19 exposure, quarantining and other related issues.