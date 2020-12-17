An unexpected delay means the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine did not make it to Dubuque County this week after all, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Local officials said during the day Wednesday that they had been informed to expect doses for the two Dubuque hospitals to arrive next week.
But it’s unclear if an announcement from the state on Wednesday night will impact that timeline.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced that the state will receive up to 30% fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine initially than previously predicted.
State officials said they were notified by the federal government Wednesday that “Iowa, as well as all other states, will not receive the volume of vaccine initially anticipated,” though a reason for the decrease was not provided.
“It appears our allocation may be reduced by as much as 30%,” the release continues. “However, we are working to gain confirmation and additional details from our federal partners. It will take us some time to work through next steps and adjust our planning.”
The state previously expected that, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon authorizes a vaccine manufactured by Moderna as expected — in addition to the recently approved Pfizer vaccine — Iowa would have received 172,000 doses in total over the next three weeks.
A 30% reduction of that total would result in 51,600 fewer doses.
Dubuque County health leaders first announced late last week that 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital would arrive this past Monday.
The first doses will be given to staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients, and the hospitals readied to administer the vaccine doses when they arrived.
Officials at both facilities confirmed Monday night that while the vaccines hadn’t arrived yet, they still were expected.
But the shipment didn’t come Monday or during the first half of Tuesday.
So, the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team checked in with the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday afternoon and learned that the Dubuque shipment wouldn’t be coming until next week after all.
The state instead had chosen six sites — not including Dubuque County — to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.
In Iowa City, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Monday morning were the first in the state to start vaccinating employees. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that more than 500 out of the state’s 154,000 health care workers had received an initial dose of Pfizer’s vaccine so far.
The other sites that were allocated the vaccine by their local public health departments were scheduled to receive their initial allotments of the vaccine during the week of Monday, Dec. 21 — or at least they were until the IDPH made its announcement Wednesday night.
Dubuque County had to design and submit its own vaccine distribution plan weeks ago for approval by the state Department of Public Health.
Prior to the Wednesday night announcement, Visiting Nurse Association Administrator Stacey Killian, whose organization will be the point of distribution for the vaccines, said the IDPH did not tell the Dubuque County team what day next week it should expect the vaccine. But City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the Dubuque hospitals will be notified first about the vaccine’s expected arrival.
“First, the state will notify them when they’ll be getting their ancillary equipment — syringes, all the (personal protective equipment),” she said. “Then, the hospitals will also be sent a notice 24 hours ahead of time, so they can set up their clinics and get their staff ready.”
Finley Vice President of Operations Robin Scalise said in an email Wednesday that the staff there is ready.
“UnityPoint Health–Finley Hospital is ready to start vaccinating as many team members as we can, as quickly as we can when the vaccine arrives,” she said. “Finley Hospital is committed to ensuring an effective, efficient and fair distribution process of the vaccine to its team members and has been working closely with state and local public health departments.”
MercyOne officials did not respond to a request on Wednesday afternoon for comment for this story.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to review Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine today. Dubuque County has ordered 400 doses of that shot to be distributed to staff at Crescent Community Health Center, Grand River Medical Group and Medical Associates Clinic facilities.
That shipment had been expected to be delivered next week as well, but again, that was prior to the state’s announcement Wednesday night.