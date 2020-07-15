St. Mark Youth Enrichment will move all summer programs to a virtual platform for the remaining weeks, due to positive case of COVID-19 among staff, the center announced in a press release Tuesday.
“While we all wanted to be able to provide programs in-person, moving to the virtual platform is the right and responsible thing to do,” the release stated.
St. Mark staff will engage with students via Google classroom where they can continue both academic and social emotional learning through lessons and enrichment opportunities, it notes.
Staff at the center had tried to minimize COVID-19 exposure risk by creating smaller class sizes, sanitizing classrooms and common space, using social distancing measures whenever possible, as well as the use of hand sanitizers and masks. But with a staff member testing positive, combined with a local surge in cases, leaders of the organization made the decision to move to online.