At the end of the third week of school, Western Dubuque Community School District officials reported 24 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

Meanwhile, officials for Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools reported smaller case numbers at the end of the week.

Western Dubuque's COVID-19 tracking dashboard lists the following active cases as confirmed by health officials:

  • Three students and two staff at Dyersville Elementary School
  • Two staff at Epworth Elementary School
  • One student at Peosta Elementary School
  • Four students and four staff at Cascade Junior/Senior High School
  • Two students and one staff at Drexler Middle/Intermediate School
  • Two students and one staff at Western Dubuque High School
  • Two staff in district nonschool buildings.

Dubuque Community Schools reported four active cases: two students at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, a staff member at George Washington Middle School and a staff member at the Forum.

Holy Family Catholic Schools reported one case -- a student at Wahlert Catholic High School -- on its rolling 14-day count of reported COVID-19 cases.

