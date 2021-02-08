A state lawmaker from Dubuque is reporting that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently lifted some COVID-19-related restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate, without input from health officials.
“Just off a call with the Iowa Department of Public Health and can confirm that the governor did not consult with her own public health officials before lifting the mask mandate,” Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, posted on social media earlier today.
Another Democratic lawmaker posted a similar statement to Twitter today.
“Just listened in to a call with Legislative Democrats and IDPH director Kelly Garcia,” tweeted State Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines. “She stated that the governor made the decision to rescind the mask mandate and did not ask IDPH's opinion on the matter.”
This story will be updated.