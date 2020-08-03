Two of this summer’s musical performances at a Dubuque casino have been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Brothers Osborne, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, has been postponed until Aug. 15, 2021. The Kings of Chaos, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, also has been postponed until June 26, 2021, at the Back Waters Stage, behind Q Casino and Hotel, according to a press release.
The release states that all purchased tickets for the two concerts will be automatically transferred to the 2021 show dates. Refunds also are available and can be requested through Ticketmaster for the next 30 days.