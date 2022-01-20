The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Saturday, with one more in Dubuque County, as well as one more in Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties in Iowa, and one more in Crawford County, Wis.
- Another 1,003 residents in Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 since Jan. 12 when the numbers were last updated. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 249 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jones County, 194 in Jackson County, 175 in Delaware County and 115 in Clayton County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 294 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday, according to the state public health website. There were 197 new cases in Iowa County, 139 in Crawford County and 111 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 208 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, 178,459 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
- There were 39 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was an increase of four from a week earlier.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 94 active cases among students, an increase of 73; and 31 among staff, an increase of 27.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 27 active cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, the same as Friday’s update, and six cases among staff, a decrease of three. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 29 student cases as of Wednesday, a decrease of 12 since last week; and six staff cases, unchanged.
- As of Wednesday, 664,910 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 38,574 from one week earlier. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,317, an increase of 116 from the previous week.
- As of Wednesday, 1,891,158 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 63.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The state of Wisconsin added 99,161 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday for a total of 1,239,094. The state’s related deaths increased by 241, climbing to 10,648.
- As of the CDC’s Wednesday update, 3,669,176 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 66.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 119,834 new cases were reported since Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 2,709,474. Another 411 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 29,510.
- As of Wednesday, the CDC reported that 8,294,290 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 69.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.