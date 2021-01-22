Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added four more COVID-19-related deaths between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to 157. Clayton County also added an additional death Thursday.
- Dubuque County added 68 COVID-19 positive cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate ticked up from 7% to 9%.
- Clayton County added 16 cases in that time frame, and its rate increased from 5% to 9%. Jones County reported 12 additional cases and the positivity rate went from 7% to 10%. Jackson County reported eight more cases, and its rate jumped from 9% to 14%. Delaware County reported three more cases and its positivity rate rose from 10% to 13%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health released updated county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. The figures, from Tuesday afternoon, showed: Dubuque County had 11 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, a decrease of two from Sunday; Jones and Delaware counties each had three, an increase of one for each; Jackson County continued to have two hospitalizations; Clayton County had one, a decrease of one.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, three Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though two of the homes do not show a current outbreak. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has had 60 cases, according to the state, but just one in the past 14 days. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 59 cases, but there are no new cases posted in the past two weeks. Stonehill Care Center increased to 10 cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, all of which have come recently.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,701 in that time frame, for a total of 309,640. The state’s related death toll rose by 51 to 4,445.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 16 additional cases Thursday. Lafayette County reported four new cases. Iowa County had three more cases. Crawford County added one case.
- Crawford County Public Health officials announced there will be community COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting next week for anyone in priority populations including those who are age 65 or older. To register, visit
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,177 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 528,101. There were 45 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,607.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported seven more cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,979 new cases Thursday, along with 123 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,086,333 cases and 18,520 deaths.