Three additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,353.
No additional deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's death toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Six additional cases were reported in Jones County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,981.
Five additional cases were reported in Delaware county. The county's total rose to 2,092.
The state reported one additional case each in Clayton and Jackson counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,694 and 2,212.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 40, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 368,094 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 299 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported four additional related deaths, raising the state's total to 5,989.