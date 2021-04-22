More than 33,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 33,072 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 494 from Wednesday.
The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 45,641 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 502 from Wednesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,521 who have received at least one dose (increase of 25 from Wednesday); 5,430 fully vaccinated (increase of 27)
- Delaware County residents: 6,596 who have received at least one dose (increase of 55); 5,084 fully vaccinated (increase of 83)
- Jackson County residents: 7,406 who have received at least one dose (increase of 49); 5,623 fully vaccinated (increase of 168)
- Jones County residents: 8,104 who have received at least one dose (increase of 159); 5,966 fully vaccinated (increase of 196)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 930,565 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,298,606 had received at least one dose so far.