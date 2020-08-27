Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s total stood at 1,932 as of the latter time.
- One additional related death in the county was reported during the period, increasing the toll to 36. Nine people confirmed to have the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to state data Wednesday.
- With 13 new cases and 102 new tests reported, the county’s 24-hour positivity rate was 12.7%. During the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 213 new confirmed cases and 2,182 new tests, equating to a positivity rate of 9.8%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state on Wednesday calculated Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate through Tuesday at 6.8%.
- Twenty-nine more people with COVID-19 in the county were classified as recovered as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 462 “active” cases at that time, 17 fewer than 24 hours earlier.
- Delaware County reported eight new cases in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Wednesday, as well as the county’s third related death.
- Clayton County had six more new cases, while three were recorded for Jones County and two for Jackson County.
- Statewide, there were 936 new cases during the 24-hour period, pushing the total to 58,234. Seventeen more related deaths were recorded, so that toll rose to 1,069.
- There were 36 outbreaks at long-term-care centers across the state, with 1,099 cases total, as of Wednesday night, but there were none reported in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford, Iowa and Lafayette counties each had two more cases added to their totals. Meanwhile, Grant County had no new cases in a day for the first time since June 18.
- Statewide, 768 new cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 72,260. Six additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,100.
- In Illinois, four more cases were reported in Jo Daviess County.
- Statewide, there were 2,157 new cases and 37 additional related deaths recorded. That pushed the state’s totals to 225,627 cases and 7,954 deaths.