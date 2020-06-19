Wahlert Catholic High School's graduation Mass and ceremony, set for Saturday, June 20, has been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns.
Principal Ron Meyers said this afternoon that school officials received several reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases in families of graduating seniors. Former Wahlert students, who now have siblings in this year's graduating class, were among those infected.
"We don't know much right now," Meyers said. "To be cautious, we thought it'd be better to postpone."
A new graduation date will be set after school officials discuss next steps, he said.
Saturday's ceremony was set to honor the 108 graduates of the Class of 2020. To adhere to social-distancing guidelines, graduates only were to be allowed to invite four guests each to the ceremony.