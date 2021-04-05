Thirteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total climbed to 12,841.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three new cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 1,973.
Two new cases were reported in Jones County. The county's total rose to 2,907.
The state reported one new case each in Clayton and Jackson counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,632 and 2,156.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 155 additional COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state's total to 353,399.
No additional related deaths were reported in Iowa during the 24-hour span in the state, so the statewide death toll remained at 5,822.