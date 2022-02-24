Twelve COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the 10-county Telegraph Herald coverage area from Feb. 16 to Wednesday.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths:
Four additional related deaths of Jo Daviess County, Ill., residents were reported in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, while three more were recorded in Delaware County, Iowa. One additional related death each was reported in Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and in Grant County, Wis.
Hospitalizations:
There were four people total with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to the hospitals. That was a decrease of three from one week earlier and the lowest it has been since the state stopped reporting county-level hospitalization data in early November, at which time the two Dubuque hospitals started providing their figures to the TH.
Confirmed cases in school districts:
As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported three COVID-19 cases among students, two fewer than one week earlier, and one among staff, a decrease of six. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported no cases among students or staff. Western Dubuque Community School District reported two student cases as of Wednesday, two fewer than one week earlier, and no staff cases, a decrease of four.
Community transmission: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which has been unchanged for months. Nationwide, 85% of counties are at the high level.