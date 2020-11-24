SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- A total of 365 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in an outbreak at Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.

The state Department of Corrections reported that 300 of those infected are inmates. The Crawford County Health Department also reports that 65 prison staff have been infected, though those cases might be spread out geographically, as they are counted in the county of residence of each staff member. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Statewide, 8,150 COVID-19 cases were being reported in state correctional institutions as of this afternoon. 

Tags