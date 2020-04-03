PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Volunteer poll workers are sought for the spring election on Tuesday, April 7, in four municipalities in Grant County.
Many municipalities across the state face shortages because the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many of their regulars — who are older residents — to stay home rather than possibly be exposed.
The local municipalities and the points of contact to volunteer are:
- City of Platteville: Contact Candace Klaas at 608-348-1823 or cityclerk@platteville.org
- Town of Platteville: Jim Lory, plattown@centurytel.net
- Town of Richwood: Carol Welsh, tcwelsh@wildblue.net
- Town of Woodman: Kelly Conley,
- 608-533-3441 or patchgroveclerk@gmail.com