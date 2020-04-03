SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Volunteer poll workers are sought for the spring election on Tuesday, April 7, in four municipalities in Grant County.

Many municipalities across the state face shortages because the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many of their regulars — who are older residents — to stay home rather than possibly be exposed.

The local municipalities and the points of contact to volunteer are:

