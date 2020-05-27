Two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total now stands at 325.
No new related deaths were reported in the time span, so the county's total remains 16. A total of 152 people confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered in the county, while 10 people with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Monday, according to the most-recent data from the state.
One new case was reported in that time frame in Clayton County, pushing its total to 31.
No new cases were reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Delaware County has had 15 cases; Jackson County, 12; and Jones County, 36.
Statewide, 604 additional confirmed cases were reported from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today. The state's total stood at 18,262 at 11 a.m. today.
Sixteen more deaths were reported in that time period, pushing the total to 487 as of 11 a.m.