The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Seven additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Two additional cases were reported in Grant County, Wis.
- One additional case was reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- Meanwhile, one less case was reported in Clayton County, Iowa.
- As of Tuesday, 147,783 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.1% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data on Tuesday. The most-recent data showed that, as of Monday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 94 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 373,735. The state’s death toll rose by one to 6,134.
- As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,511,027 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 56.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a walk-in vaccination clinic will be held Thursday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Royce Hall at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. For more information, call 608-723-6416.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 100 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,732. The state’s death toll rose by 17, for a total of 7,306.
- As of Tuesday, 2,874,223 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 57.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,391,480 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 301 cases from Monday. The state’s death toll rose by four to 23,223.
- As of Tuesday, 5,824,036 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 53.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.