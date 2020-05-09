In Iowa on Saturday, 214 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. That pushes the state's total to 11,671.
There were nine additional related deaths, raising the toll to 252.
In Illinois, there were 2,325 new cases, along with 111 additional deaths.
The state's totals have climbed to 76,085 cases, including 3,349 deaths.
In Wisconsin, another 375 cases were reported. The state's total now is 9,939.
Officials also announced 14 more deaths, pushing the total to 398.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)