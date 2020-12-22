Eight more COVID-19-related were reported in area Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 135. Clayton County had three more such deaths, so its toll moves to 39. Jones County also tallied three more, and now has a death toll of 41.
Dubuque County reported an increase of 27 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the total to 10,278. The county’s 14-positivity rate dipped to 9.8% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jones County had five additional cases in that time span, for a total of 2,531. Clayton County's number of cases grew to 1,304, an increase of six.
Delaware County’s cases grew by four, to 1,588. The county’s death toll remains at 28.
Jackson County positive caseload increased by two to 1,721, and its death toll remained at 29.
The state is reporting outbreaks at eight long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Ennoble Nursing and Rehab (new to the list) -- 3 cases
Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 26 cases, an increase of one from 24 hours previously
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 29 cases, an increase of seven
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,272 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span, for a total of 269,020. The statewide death toll increased by 64 to 3,653.