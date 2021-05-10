Over 44,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday shows that 44,316 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 201 from Sunday.
The Telegraph Herald has changed how vaccination figures are reported. Data on fully vaccinated individuals will now be sourced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all three states and all 10 counties in the coverage area. The Telegraph Herald will no longer provide figures on how many residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,407 fully vaccinated (increase of 11 from Sunday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,221 fully vaccinated (increase of 19)
- Jackson County residents: 7,052 fully vaccinated (increase of 15)
- Jones County residents: 7,731 fully vaccinated (increase of 259)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 1,217,278 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.