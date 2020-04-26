A free information and referral telephone line has fielded 35,000 calls from Iowa residents since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 20,000 residents have called Iowa 211 to ask questions specifically related to COVID-19, according to a press release from United Ways of Iowa.
The press release states that another 15,000 calls have been received asking about employment, housing food resources and other needs.
Locally, the Iowa 211 line has received 435 calls, according to Danielle Peterson, president and CEO of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
Peterson said 63% of the local calls have been related to the coronavirus pandemic.