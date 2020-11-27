Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Three additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported locally from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday — one each in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa and in Grant County, Wis.
- Dubuque County had 92 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in that 24-hour span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate had dropped to 18.3% as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Its to-date positivity rate inched up to 20.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,405 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Thursday, a decrease of 31 cases from 24 hours earlier.
- Jackson County had 23 new cases in the 24-hour period, and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 21.9% as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Jones County had another 14 cases in the 24-hour period. Its 14-day positivity fell to 28.2%, still the third-highest in the state.
- Clayton County had 12 more cases, and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 25%.
- Delaware County had 11 new cases and a rate of 20.2%.
- The state health department did not release updated county-level hospitalization data again on Thursday. As of Monday, 59 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the fifth-highest total among Iowa counties. Also hospitalized were 16 infected Jones County residents, 13 from Clayton County, 12 from Jackson County and six from Delaware County.
- Thirteen local long-term-care facilities continue to be on the state’s outbreak lists. The case counts as of 5 p.m. Thursday were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 82 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 18 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — seven cases; Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — four cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases; Anamosa Care Center — 63 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 52 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 36 cases, an increase of one case; Guttenberg Care Center — 17 cases, an increase of 12; and Elkader Care Center — nine cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count stood at 222,798 at 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 3,189 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by 41 to 2,312.
- In Wisconsin, Iowa County did not provide a daily update as of Thursday night, but the state website showed an increase of 32 cases. Grant County reported 26 new cases; Lafayette County, 10; and Crawford County, nine.
- Statewide, there were 5,095 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the total to 374,537. There were 62 new related deaths recorded, so that toll moved to 3,240.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had not provided updated figures as of Thursday night, but the state website showed six more confirmed cases for the county.
- Statewide, there were 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases, along with 131 additional related deaths. The state’s totals moved to 697,489 cases and 11,963 deaths.