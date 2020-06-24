CASCADE, Iowa — The just-opened Cascade municipal pool now is closed for at least two days.
The city announced Tuesday that the facility would be closed Tuesday and today because a pool employee might have been exposed to COVID-19.
A testing sample has been taken from the employee, whose name was not released, but the results have not been received yet, according to the announcement.
“When results are known, we will post an update,” the post states. “The Cascade pool is taking every measure to keep the public safe and will continue to do so.”
City officials said they anticipate providing a public update on Wednesday.
The brand-new municipal pool opened for the season on Saturday.