Forty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,351.
There were 219 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 26,401. That means the county had a positivity rate of 21.4% during that time. The county's overall positivity rate ticked up to 8.9%.
Six more cases were reported in both Jackson County and Delaware County in that 24-hour span, so their totals are now 260 and 279, respectively. Four more case were recorded for Jones County, so its total climbed to 212; five new cases were confirmed in Clayton County, pushing its total to 213.
No additional related deaths were reported in any of the five area counties during the 24-hour period. As of 11 a.m. today, the death tolls were: Dubuque County, 37; three each in Delaware, Clayton and Jones counties; and two deaths in Jackson County.
Statewide, there were 749 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 73,547.
Iowa's related death toll rose by eight to 1,216.