Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- One more COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, pushing the county’s toll to 46. There have been five such deaths in the county since last Tuesday.
- The state website had not yet been updated to reflect the two additional deaths recorded in Delaware County as of Monday afternoon, according to an update by Delaware County Public Health. It reported that there now have been six such deaths. The other counties remain at three deaths each.
- Dubuque County reported 24 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- The county reported 86 new tests during the 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 27.9%. The county’s to-date positivity rate is 11.9%.
- With 889 new confirmed cases and 3,343 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday stood at 26.6%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.4%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,451 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of seven from the previous day.
- Delaware County added eight new cases in the 24-hour period; Jones County added seven new cases; Clayton County added six; and Jackson County, four.
- There was little change in the state reporting on the three area long-term-care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remains at 57 cases, and now has 36 people recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remains at 17 cases, with 16 recovered; and MercyOne Dyersville
- Senior Care remains at 19 cases, with seven recovered.
- The state reported Tuesday on hospitalizations by county as of Monday. Those numbers were: Dubuque County, 29; Clayton County, zero; Delaware County, eight; Jackson County, two; Jones County, three.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 572 during the 24-hour span to reach 93,568.
- Iowa’s death toll increased by eight to 1,400.
- Grant County added 20 cases Tuesday; Iowa County added seven more; Crawford County’s cases climbed by five; Lafayette County reported two new cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,020 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 136,379. There were 18 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,399.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported one additional case.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,617 new cases Tuesday, along with 32 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 305,011 cases and 8,836 deaths.