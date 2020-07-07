Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, pushing the county’s total to 700. The eight positives came out of 108 new completed tests — a 7.4% positivity rate. The county’s rate to date is 5.8%, a figure that has been climbing in recent days. With no new deaths, Dubuque County’s total of 22 has been unchanged since June 15. The number of people who have recovered ticked up 17, so the number of “active” cases in the county stood at 259 as of 5 p.m. Monday — a decrease of nine from one day prior. The State of Iowa website lists five people hospitalized in Dubuque County with COVID-19 as of Friday, July 3.
- Jones County reported two new cases during the 24-hour span, and Delaware County added one new case. Clayton and Jackson counties had no increase in the number of cases.
- The status of outbreaks at two area long-term-care facilities had been unchanged for weeks with Dubuque Specialty Care at 51 cases with 38 recovered, and Edgewood Convalescent Home at 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque Specialty Care was no longer listed on the state’s website as a facility with an outbreak, defined as three or more cases.
- Statewide, there were 31,660 total cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 227 over 24 hours earlier. Two additional related deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 723.
- In Wisconsin, one more case was reported in Grant County Monday. Iowa, Crawford and Lafayette counties remained unchanged.
- Free COVID-19 testing events will be held this week in Grant County. No appointments are necessary, and testing is open to anyone age 5 or older. Test sites are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville.
- In Wisconsin, another 484 confirmed cases were reported Monday, pushing the state’s total to 32,061. For the third consecutive day, no additional related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 796.
- In Illinois, there were 614 new confirmed cases Monday, including 6 additional confirmed deaths. The state has a total of 147,865 cases, including 7,026 deaths. Jo Daviess County reported two additional cases in its Monday evening update.