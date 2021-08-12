It’s no secret the pandemic was hard.
Together and alone we experienced grief, fear, anxiety, heartache and loneliness. We’ve collectively been through so much. In my 20 years in health care, I’ve never seen the level of uncertainty and fear we experienced early in the pandemic nor the level of fatigue and disappointment we saw. I know others outside UnityPoint Health felt it too. And some are still feeling it.
As we all find our new normal, and get back to taking care of our health, I have to ask: When’s the last time you had a wellness check? Have you thought about it lately?
During the pandemic, we witnessed many patients with chronic conditions, including serious heart conditions, stay away from hospitals and health care providers. A Journal of the American Medical Association survey released earlier this year reported about 41% of individuals reported skipping medical care during the pandemic. Annual cancer screenings were halted, blood pressure checks missed, and non-COVID-19 vaccinations were put off. Even before the pandemic, many of us might have put off an appointment or two. And let’s not forget about taking care of our mental (brain) health, which also plays a role in our overall physical wellbeing.
If this sounds like you, I want to encourage you to resume the care you and your family need. Your health and your family’s health shouldn’t wait. It could mean the difference between life and death. It may mean someone’s undiagnosed colon cancer becomes harder to treat because a colonoscopy was put off too long or an undiagnosed heart condition worsens. Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Our vision for health care is, “Best outcome for every patient every time,” and our team is ready and waiting for you. Every clinical improvement, new procedure, technology acquisition and facility renovation has been waiting for you and your health care needs to walk through the door.
But we can’t do it without you. Make that appointment you’ve been putting off. Do it for you. Do it for those who love you.
Together we persevered through the toughest COVID days. I could not be prouder or more grateful for our team members — they truly are health care heroes. We thank you for your support today and always.
Now pick up the phone and give your favorite health care hero a call. They are here for you and want to be your partner in health.