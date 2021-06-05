Administrators of local long-term-care facilities said positive COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated staff continue to trigger testing requirements and visitation restrictions.
Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Dani Ettema told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week that 63% of staff at the county-owned nursing home were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
But she said she is struggling to increase that rate, as many employees are choosing not to be vaccinated.
“Even though a lot of their peers have been vaccinated and are doing fine, there are a lot of questions,” Ettema said. “... I talked to another member of staff the other day who had gotten new, bad information on social media.”
Vaccines have been available to long-term-care facility residents and staff since December. They were among the first groups to qualify for the shots.
About a month after those workers became eligible, about 50% of several area nursing homes’ staffs had agreed to receive the vaccine, including at Sunnycrest. In the five months since, that number rose by just 10 percentage points at the facility.
Ettema said that luckily, all of Sunnycrest’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. All but one resident are fully vaccinated.
But staff members’ refusal to get the vaccine still impacts Sunnycrest residents and staff if unvaccinated employees become ill.
“Our positive tests have all come from unvaccinated staff,” Ettema said. “One staff member or one resident puts us back to testing (all residents and staff) every one to seven days for two weeks.”
Long-term-care facilities must follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the federal level and their respective state departments. And those departments often have disagreed on their requirements during the pandemic.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires long-term-care faculties to test all residents and staff for COVID-19 once every three to seven days for two weeks following a positive test of either an employee or a resident.
Positive tests also impact visitations for residents of long-term-care facilities.
Ettema said the weather has warmed to the point where loved ones can visit residents outdoors at Sunnycrest at any time.
But when an employee tests positive, visitors then are barred from coming into the rooms or common areas of units in which the infected employee worked for two weeks.
“I want to tell them how much it impacts our residents to not get vaccinated,” Ettema said. “But they still have that choice.”
The last positive staff case at Sunnycrest came on May 18, meaning that the two-week period ended Wednesday.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials also recently started requiring nursing homes to report on staff and resident vaccination rates, a move that could alter facilities’ ratings down the road.
“It will affect our quality measures,” Ettema said. “And who knows? There might be funding tied to that.”
The problem of staff vaccine resistance is not unique to Sunnycrest, however.
“Everyone is challenged around vaccination,” said Peg Stockel, vice president of operations and administrator at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque. “If one facility is having those issues, all the facilities are struggling. There are a lot of misconceptions.”
She said just more than 60% of staff at Stonehill are fully vaccinated.
Ettema told supervisors that short of mandating vaccinations for staff, there is little that supervisors can do. And she cautioned against creating such a requirement.
“There are nursing homes around the state which have mandated,” she said. “I don’t know what that would do to our already (present trouble with) staffing.”
Mary Rose Corrigan — City of Dubuque public health specialist and member of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team — said the impact of vaccine mandates on staffing would be a concern for all area long-term-care facilities.
“There is no abundance of staff,” she said. “They don’t have the luxury of not employing people who aren’t vaccinated.”
Ettema said one hope might be the lifting of restrictions on vaccinated staff.
“Once we go to no (personal protective equipment) for people who are vaccinated, maybe (more will agree to be vaccinated),” she told county supervisors.
Corrigan noted that administrators generally know which of their staff are vaccinated because many received their shots at on-site clinics soon after they were available.