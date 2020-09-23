Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 57 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s total stood at 2,870 as of the latter time.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span.
- A total of 159 new tests were reported during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 35.8%. The county’s to-date positivity rate climbed to 10.2% as of 5 p.m.
With 644 new confirmed cases and 2,642 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday climbed to 24.4%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county.
- At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.9%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 924 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of 39 from the previous day.
- Twenty people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Dubuque County as of Monday, according to the state’s update on Tuesday. There were two such patients each in Jackson and Jones counties, and one each in Clayton and Delaware counties.
- Two local long-term-care outbreaks continue to be reported. There were 12 cases, with three recovered, at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque — three more cases than 24 hours earlier. There were 14 cases, with one recovered, at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, according to the state.
- Delaware County reported seven more cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Jackson County’s tally rose by four, while Clayton and Jones counties both had two more cases.
- Statewide, Iowa’s case total increased by 1,261 during the
- 24-hour span to reach 81,308. The state also had 1,286 related deaths as of 5 p.m.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 18 additional cases Tuesday, pushing its count to 865, while the total associated with University of Wisconsin-Platteville climbed to 170 cases
- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster, Wis. No appointments are necessary.
- Lafayette County reported seven more cases, while Crawford and Iowa counties had three more each.
- Statewide, Wisconsin added 1,672 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 104,170. There were seven additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,251.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported one more case Tuesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,531 new confirmed cases Tuesday, along with 30 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 277,266 cases and 8,486 deaths.