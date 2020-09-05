Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Thirty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the county’s total to 2,130. That comes on the heels of 34 new cases in the previous 24 hours. The 73 new cases was the county’s highest two-day total, based on 5 p.m. checks, since Aug. 5 and 6.
- A total of 242 new tests were recorded in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m Friday, meaning the county’s positivity rate was 16.1% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate had inched up to 8.6% as of 5 p.m.
- With 252 new confirmed cases and 1,972 cases in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Friday was 12.8%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as just 7.8%.
- Similarly, the state listed Delaware County’s 14-day rate as of 5 p.m. at 14.3% and Jackson County’s at 11.7%. But with nine new cases during the period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, the TH’s tracking showed 92 new cases on 450 tests in Delaware County in 14 days for a positivity rate of 20.4%. And with six more cases in Jackson County, the TH’s tracking showed 51 new cases on 294 tests in 14 days for a positivity rate of 17.3%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 438 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 15 from 24 hours earlier.
- Jackson County recorded its second related death during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday. Seven people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to state data on Friday. There were four each in Delaware and Jones counties, two in Jackson County and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, 1,149 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 68,315. There were seven more related deaths, so that toll climbed to 1,142.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County recorded a surge with 19 new cases Friday after reporting six cases Thursday (which were inadvertently omitted from the TH’s rundown in Friday’s print edition). The county health department shared this message on Friday: “Notice the number of new cases today? It’s not a typo — our actions add up. We all have the responsibility to slow down the virus. Make good choices this holiday weekend!”
- Five new cases were reported in Crawford County. Meanwhile, in Lafayette County, all people diagnosed with COVID-19 to date are considered recovered.
- Statewide, 1,498 new cases were reported Friday, pushing the total to 79,354. There were seven additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,153.
- In Illinois, five more cases w
- ere reported Friday in Jo Daviess County. The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday that 29 counties are at a “warning level” for COVID-19, but one week after making the list, Jo Daviess County had dropped off of it.
Statewide, 5,368 new confirmed cases were reported Friday as a backlog of tests were processed. Twenty-nine additional confirmed deaths also were reported. That brings the state’s totals to 245,371 cases and 8,143 deaths.