Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- There were no additional local COVID-19-related deaths reported between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the local 14-day positivity rates in Iowa were 12.1% for Jackson County, 8% for Delaware County, 7.3% for Dubuque County, 6.9% for Jones County and 3.4% for Clayton County.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had three new cases in the previous 14 days.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Sunday. The most recent data, as of Thursday afternoon, showed 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. There were three Jones County residents hospitalized, one from Jackson County, and none from Clayton County or Delaware County.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 398 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 329,117 as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The state reported that there were no additional deaths, so the toll remained at 5,236.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 503 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 555,303. The state reported one new related death, for a toll of 6,162.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,631 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 1,162,154. The state reported 35 new related deaths, for a toll of 19,961.
- The State of Illinois will hold a drive-thru testing event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday,
- Feb. 21, at the Jo Daviess County Health Department, 9483 U.S. 20 West, Galena.