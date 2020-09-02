Twenty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,062.
The 21 positive cases resulted from 179 tests in the county during that 24-hour period, raising the total number of tests to 24,336. That means the county had a positivity rate of 11.7% in that time span. The county’s overall positivity rate moved back to 8.5%.
Delaware County confirmed nine additional cases, raising the county’s total to 231. Jackson County’s total also rose by five cases to 219. Clayton County had three additional cases for a total of 183. Jones added two case and now stands at 174.
There were no new deaths reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, Iowa reported 742 new confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's 24-hour total to 66,139.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by four to 1,125.