The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in any of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Ten more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have the coronavirus during that time. It was the smallest daily increase for the county since nine new residents were diagnosed in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. March 29.
- By 5 p.m. Monday, 80,215 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 26.6% of the population. An incorrect total and percentage for Sunday were posted at TelegraphHerald.com on Monday.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.8% as of 5 p.m. Monday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 4.3%; Delaware County, 5.2%; Jackson County, 4.5%; and Jones County, 3.8%. The statewide 14-day positivity rate was 4.9%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Monday. It stated that, as of Saturday, eight Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, two more than on Thursday. Two such residents each of Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized — one fewer for each county than on Thursday. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized, the same total as Thursday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 233 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, pushing the total to 357,178. For the second consecutive 24-hour period, the state reported no additional related deaths, so the toll remained at 5,857.
- As of Monday, 781,224 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 7,346 from Sunday.
- In Wisconsin, the Grant County Health Department is taking appointments for Moderna vaccination clinics this week. The first will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 15, at Broske Center in Platteville. The second will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the former Lancaster Shopko building. Call 608-723-6416 to reserve an appointment.
- Wisconsin reported 402 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing its total to 585,710. The state’s death toll increased by three to 6,680.
- Wisconsin reported that 1,423,723 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, or 24.5% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 2,433 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday, with a state total of 1.28 million. The state reported 18 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,523.
- Illinois also reported 2.89 million residents were fully vaccinated — 22.7% of the state’s population.