Iowa officials announced Friday the confirmation of 85 more cases of COVID-19, including an additional case in each of Clayton, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
The statewide total now sits at 699, a 14% increase from Thursday. Eleven deaths have been reported.
The latest Dubuque County case is a person between the ages of 61 and 80. The county’s total now is 23.
The new Clayton County case is a resident between 18 and 40, and the latest Jackson County case is a person between 41 and 60.
Clayton County now has three confirmed cases, and Jackson County, two.
Jones County’s COVID-19 total remains at five. No cases have been confirmed in Delaware County.
In Illinois, 1,209 new cases of COVID-19 infection were announced Friday, including an additional case in Jo Daviess County. That county now has four cases confirmed.
The statewide total increased from 7,695 to 8,904 on Friday, a 16% increase. The state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 53 to 210.
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 total grew by 186 Friday to 1,916 total, an 11% increase over Thursday’s count. But the totals remain unchanged for Iowa County, three cases; Grant County, two; Crawford County, one; and Lafayette County, none.
Six more deaths were reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 37.