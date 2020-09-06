Twenty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,167.
A total of 87 new tests in the county were recorded in that time span, bringing that total to 25,306. That means the county had a positivity rate of 24.1% during that time. The county's overall positivity rate ticked up slightly to 8.6%.
Delaware County confirmed four additional cases in that 24-hour period, raising the county's total to 259. Jackson County also had four more cases reported, so its total moved to 235.
Two more cases were confirmed in Jones County, as well as two more confirmed in Clayton County, so both counties now have 191 cases.
No new related deaths were reported in any of the five counties in the 24 hours.
Statewide, there were 774 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 69,831.
Iowa's related death toll rose by five to 1,165.