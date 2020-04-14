As journalists, we’re aware that we are documenting history in the everyday news that we cover. The stories we write and the photos we take will be, in part, how events are remembered. It’s just not something we think about on a daily basis.
Lately though, we’ve been pausing occasionally to look at one another and say, “We’ll be telling the story of these weeks for the rest of our lives.” We know that we are covering a seminal event.
Recently I was in a meeting with Chad Wolbers, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Dubuque. He, along with other local health care leaders, were asking for the TH’s help in driving home the message of the importance of social distancing and staying at home. “I look at the TH as more than a media company,” Wolbers said. “You’re a necessity. You’re almost like a public utility.”
I think so too. And that’s a responsibility we take incredibly seriously.
For that reason, we decided that we would place any story having to do to with public health, safety, security and supply chain as well as cancellations and closures in front of our paywall for anyone to read.
We did so because we know that we are the most trusted source of local news and that we know how to reach people. That’s exactly why the health care leaders called on us to get their message across: They know we reach this community.
In less than a month, we’ve written more than 600 local stories about COVID-19 and placed them in this accessible area of our website. Now you’ve heard me talk many times about the 30-plus journalists working in our newsroom, but keep in mind, those aren’t all writers. The core group of eight news reporters and a half-dozen other writers wrote more than 600 local stories and updates on COVID-19. They are working their tails off. They believe this kind of work is what we are called to do.
Traffic to our website has surged with coronavirus content. Unique users (technically unique devices) ballooned from 177,361 in February to 522,206 in March. Article views reported by our editorial system almost doubled, exceeding 2 million for the first time ever.
It should be noted, though, that doesn’t translate to revenue, for the most part.
Meanwhile, I’ve received (twice) an email that’s making the rounds. It has an attached video asserting that the pandemic is a media construction, and most people are not really at risk. The email even claims to know what the evil media’s motivation is: “Bad news sells papers,” it states.
Well. Where to begin ...
1) Subscriptions don’t cover the cost of producing a newspaper. We need advertising to do that. Advertising has dropped off dramatically in the past month — understandably as businesses have been shuttered and suffered their own financial blows.
2) Here are a few headlines from the newspaper industry:
- Tribune Publishing announced a series of permanent pay cuts for non-union staffers that will range from 2% to 10% off their current salaries.
- McClatchy, owner of 30 U.S. newspapers, will furlough 115 employees to address the financial pressures from coronavirus.
- Rupert Murdoch’s Australian media group News Corp will cease printing some 60 regional papers, converting them to digital-only.
- The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer announced the cutting of 22 newsroom employees.
- Gannett, which owns the Des Moines Register, is suspending its dividend and undertaking a slew of cost cuts, including requiring newsroom employees making at least $38,000 a year to take a week of unpaid furlough in April, May and June.
- Pamplin Media Group is merging all 20 of its papers into regional publications.
- The Times-Picayune and The Advocate (New Orleans), will furlough around 10% of staff and C & G Newspapers has suspended publication of its 19 print papers around Detroit.
Some newspapers are asking the public for donations to help pay for reporters and COVID-19 information. Some members of Congress have recognized the severity of the situation and introduced legislation to specifically help newspapers, as an essential business, stay solvent. This pandemic has been so devastating, some newspapers will not survive it.
We, too, are facing financial challenges. We are working hard to make sure that we come through this and that our local business community does too. That’s why we set up the grant program announced last week, matching dollar for dollar local businesses’ investment in advertising. That can help us both. Small, local businesses that are being hit hard are some of our best advertisers. Truly, we are all in this together.
These are trying times for all of us. But I have never been prouder of the TH team and the work we’re doing.